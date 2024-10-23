Analyzing Standard Lithium (SLI) & Its Rivals

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Chemicals & allied products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Standard Lithium to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of shares of all “Chemicals & allied products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Standard Lithium and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Standard Lithium Competitors 139 1286 1594 46 2.50

Profitability

Standard Lithium currently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.30%. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies have a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -15.67% -14.05% Standard Lithium Competitors -568.74% 5.73% -0.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Standard Lithium and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A $108.82 million -9.67 Standard Lithium Competitors $6.89 billion $214.06 million 65.94

Standard Lithium’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Standard Lithium. Standard Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Standard Lithium pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 89.9%. Standard Lithium pays out -869.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Chemicals & allied products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 42.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Standard Lithium is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium’s peers have a beta of 1.83, meaning that their average share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Standard Lithium peers beat Standard Lithium on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Standard Lithium

(Get Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.