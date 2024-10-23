AON (AON) to Release Earnings on Friday

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect AON to post earnings of $2.46 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect AON to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AON Price Performance

AON stock opened at $356.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.71. AON has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $363.46.

AON Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

