AptarGroup (ATR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th. Analysts expect AptarGroup to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2024 guidance at 1.380-1.460 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.38-1.46 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $910.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect AptarGroup to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Stock Down 0.3 %

ATR stock opened at $165.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $120.36 and a fifty-two week high of $169.65.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

AptarGroup announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dbs Bank upgraded AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AptarGroup from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $117,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,701.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total value of $4,721,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,692,852.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock valued at $7,314,030. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.