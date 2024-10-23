Arcosa (ACA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Arcosa to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Arcosa has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.54 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Arcosa to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ACA opened at $92.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.39. Arcosa has a 1-year low of $61.98 and a 1-year high of $97.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is presently 6.85%.

In other Arcosa news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at $33,334,863.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo acquired 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Stevenson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $335,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,198.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ACA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens raised shares of Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

