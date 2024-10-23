Armadale Capital (LON:ACP) Shares Up 20% – Should You Buy?

Armadale Capital Plc (LON:ACP – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00). 3,161,634 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 2,779,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.08 ($0.00).
Armadale Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 41.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £533,757.60, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.14.
About Armadale Capital
Armadale Capital Plc, an investment company, focuses on natural resources projects in Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Mahenge Liandu Graphite project located in Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Watermark Global Plc and changed its name to Armadale Capital Plc in July 2013. Armadale Capital Plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Esher, the United Kingdom.
