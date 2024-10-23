Atb Cap Markets Estimates Liberty Energy FY2024 Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Liberty Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Liberty Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Liberty Energy stock opened at $17.29 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This is a boost from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 11.68%.

Insider Activity at Liberty Energy

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $458,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,538,544.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 95,000 shares of company stock worth $1,945,650 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 45.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.