Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $23.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $328.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 110.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,826,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,084 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $23,699,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,719,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,629,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the second quarter worth approximately $13,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Atlantica Yield plc and changed its name to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc in May 2020.

