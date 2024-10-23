AXIS Capital (AXS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect AXIS Capital to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $81.64 on Wednesday. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.86.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

