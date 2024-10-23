Balchem (BCPC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Balchem to post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.26 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, analysts expect Balchem to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $167.61 on Wednesday. Balchem has a 1 year low of $110.74 and a 1 year high of $186.03. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $171.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCPC

Insider Activity

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,627. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.