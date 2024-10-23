Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 22.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 20,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 423.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OZK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.17. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

