Barclays Lowers Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN) Price Target to $202.00

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $207.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TLN. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Talen Energy from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Talen Energy from $219.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.33.

Talen Energy stock opened at $181.00 on Monday. Talen Energy has a 12 month low of $51.81 and a 12 month high of $197.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.51 and its 200-day moving average is $98.42.

Talen Energy (NASDAQ:TLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $1.33. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.50 million. Talen Energy had a net margin of 41.79% and a return on equity of 2.27%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Talen Energy will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLN. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $29,464,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Talen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $278,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

