Barnes Group (B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 25th. Analysts expect Barnes Group to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Barnes Group has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $1.55-1.75 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Barnes Group had a negative net margin of 3.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.80 million. On average, analysts expect Barnes Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

B stock opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. Barnes Group has a one year low of $18.79 and a one year high of $46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 518.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

