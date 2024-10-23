Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark Electronics has set its Q3 guidance at $0.52-$0.58 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at 0.520-0.580 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 2.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:BHE opened at $42.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Benchmark Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 7,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $302,017.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,552.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

