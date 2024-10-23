BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGC Group (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
BGC Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.43. BGC Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $5.51.
About BGC Group
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BGC Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for BGC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.