BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,308 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,759 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BHP opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $143.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. BHP Group Limited has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $69.11.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

