Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO.B) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $638.48 million for the quarter.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO.B opened at $334.85 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $352.91. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.77.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

