Bj North Sells 2,496 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) EVP Bj North sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $106,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PLBC opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.75 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.17. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s payout ratio is 22.64%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Plumas Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 15.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 280,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Plumas Bancorp by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Further Reading

