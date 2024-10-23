BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 28,670 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $466,460.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,888,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,241,914.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 38,785 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $632,971.20.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 40,158 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $653,370.66.

On Monday, October 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 166,128 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $2,757,724.80.

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,953 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $1,088,884.03.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,094 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $1,185,946.30.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,481 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,095,606.88.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 52,067 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $857,543.49.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 75,831 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $1,249,694.88.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 44,884 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $739,688.32.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 8,800 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $144,672.00.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $17.18.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2871 per share. This represents a $3.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,967,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

