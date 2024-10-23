BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECAT. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 839,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,718,000 after buying an additional 384,277 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the second quarter worth $5,867,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 209.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 271,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 183,911 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

NYSE:ECAT opened at $17.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.26. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.3016 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.87%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

