Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 2.8 %

BLMN opened at $15.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 2.04. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6,454.9% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Articles

