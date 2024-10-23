Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 103.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 484.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $44.39.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

