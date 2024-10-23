Blue Trust Inc. Has $470,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638,865 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 43.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,585,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,435,000 after buying an additional 2,911,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,846,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,444,000 after buying an additional 473,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,567,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,631,000 after buying an additional 507,045 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $21.80.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.53.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

