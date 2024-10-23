Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 6,562 Shares of Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,562 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $13,583.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,658,097 shares in the company, valued at $13,782,260.79. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $7,280.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 2,096 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,192.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,230 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $10,669.20.

On Friday, September 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 11,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $23,664.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $92.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $49.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove in the second quarter worth about $3,114,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the 1st quarter worth about $642,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 940,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 139,049 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 151.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 135,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 2.3% during the second quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,407,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

