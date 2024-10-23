Brokerages Set Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Target Price at $24.50

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Archrock from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Archrock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Archrock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 1st quarter worth about $24,875,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,343,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,389,000 after purchasing an additional 882,024 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,321,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,385,000 after purchasing an additional 849,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,332,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,514,000 after purchasing an additional 841,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archrock by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,958,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,036,000 after purchasing an additional 672,663 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AROC opened at $20.38 on Friday. Archrock has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $23.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Archrock had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $270.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.61 million. Equities analysts predict that Archrock will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.52%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

