Brokerages Set Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Target Price at $39.00

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HMN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 42,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $1,560,856.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 294,402 shares in the company, valued at $10,910,538.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 228.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1,798.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth $59,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $36.35 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $388.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

