Brokerages Set Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) PT at $15.21

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of NU stock opened at $14.55 on Friday. NU has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a market cap of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of NU by 56.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of NU by 10.0% during the first quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 7.8% in the second quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

