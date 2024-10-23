Brokerages Set The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Target Price at $32.44

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.64.

Several research analysts have commented on IPG shares. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

