Brokerages Set Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Target Price at $70.52

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Get Twilio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TWLO

Insider Activity at Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,210. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,044 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.19, for a total transaction of $731,002.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,678,687.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,276,210. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,906 shares of company stock valued at $3,388,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,950,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,665,000 after buying an additional 140,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,260,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP raised its stake in Twilio by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP now owns 1,849,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,334,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,813,000 after purchasing an additional 311,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 736.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Price Performance

Twilio stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.40. Twilio has a 1 year low of $49.86 and a 1 year high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.