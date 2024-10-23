Brokers Issue Forecasts for Newmont’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67. The company has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Newmont by 1,310.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.