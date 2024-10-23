Brokers Offer Predictions for JetBlue Airways Q1 Earnings

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of JetBlue Airways in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for JetBlue Airways’ current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on JBLU. TD Cowen boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.98.

Shares of JBLU opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.92. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.07.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.26. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,376,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $277,336,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,878,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,875,000 after acquiring an additional 521,767 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 13,256,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,360,000 after acquiring an additional 805,404 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,041,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 715.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,630,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

