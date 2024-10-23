Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $586.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $588.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $568.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.36.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

