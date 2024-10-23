Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Receives $118.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

NYSE:BG opened at $89.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.03. Bunge Global has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $114.92. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.64.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.06). Bunge Global had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 25,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

