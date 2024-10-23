Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALAGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CALA stock opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc operates under a plan of liquidation that was approved in January 2023. Previously, the company was engaged in the clinical stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical business. Calithera Biosciences, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

