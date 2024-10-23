Calton & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, MiMedx Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market cap of $844.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.44 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

