Calton & Associates Inc. Buys New Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $308.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.09, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 821,766 shares in the company, valued at $263,277,391.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

