Calton & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 5,466 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Exelon by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after purchasing an additional 14,749,899 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,623,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

