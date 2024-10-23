Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Cedrus LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.1% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 20.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 151.9% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDL opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a twelve month low of $31.47 and a twelve month high of $42.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

