Calton & Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,830 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the third quarter worth about $452,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 274.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,486,000 after purchasing an additional 224,151 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 123,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 52,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter.

XME stock opened at $65.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

