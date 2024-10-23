Calton & Associates Inc. Has $376,000 Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.90. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $111.83 and a 1 year high of $150.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.2005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

