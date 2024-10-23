Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $176,000 in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SFL. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,803,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,915,000 after buying an additional 462,789 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,067,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,073,000 after buying an additional 405,152 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 151.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 321,211 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 193,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 8.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,276,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,723,000 after purchasing an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,348,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after purchasing an additional 89,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SFL had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.34%.

SFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil products transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

