Calton & Associates Inc. Invests $328,000 in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $10,604,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 571.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,228,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,691 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 5,329.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 231,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 227,033 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund in the second quarter worth $678,000. 8.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DNP Select Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE DNP opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.99. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Profile
DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.
