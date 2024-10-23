Calton & Associates Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,454,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,014,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 156,934.7% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 343,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after purchasing an additional 343,687 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its position in PayPal by 604.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $80.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.86. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair raised shares of PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.03.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

