Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,000 Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 21.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 52,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Global by 16.1% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 26.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.57. Beam Global has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Beam Global will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

