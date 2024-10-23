Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 11,986 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,986 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.01. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.