Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.8 %

C opened at $63.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day moving average of $61.92. The company has a market cap of $121.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $92.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

