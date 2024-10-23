Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 8,227 Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,230,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 455,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 238,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ EUFN opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.10 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

