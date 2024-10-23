Calton & Associates Inc. Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSEP opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $743.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

