Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total transaction of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,530 shares of company stock worth $34,967,665 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.44.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ALL opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.50 and a 200 day moving average of $174.10. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $121.70 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. Allstate’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

