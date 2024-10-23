Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Holdings Lowered by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Camden National worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Camden National by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 58.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Camden National in the second quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Camden National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Camden National from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Camden National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAC opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.52 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $599.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Camden National Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

