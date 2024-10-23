Capital One Financial Estimates TXO Partners Q3 Earnings

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.88 per share.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 9.33% and a negative net margin of 60.08%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.77 million.

TXO Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO opened at $19.01 on Monday. TXO Partners has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $730.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -40.14%.

Institutional Trading of TXO Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,032,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in TXO Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,126,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 70,871 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 1,127.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,025,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,682,000 after acquiring an additional 942,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.